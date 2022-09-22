StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.82 million, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group

In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth about $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.