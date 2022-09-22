StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.82 million, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $27.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group
In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
