StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

