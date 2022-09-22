StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $214.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.31.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

