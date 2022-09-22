StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 10.1 %
Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.79.
