StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.