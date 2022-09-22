StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

About BioLineRx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

