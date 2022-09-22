StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $9,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 288,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 157,024 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

