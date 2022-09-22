StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.35. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealNetworks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Stories

