StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 3.2 %
GTIM stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
