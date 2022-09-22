Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for September 22nd (BJRI, CAKE, CHUY, CMG, DPZ, DRI, FLYW, KRUS, MCD, NDLS)

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 22nd:

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

