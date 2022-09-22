Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for September 22nd (BJRI, CAKE, CHUY, CMG, DPZ, DRI, FLYW, KRUS, MCD, NDLS)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 22nd:

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Stephens began coverage on shares of. Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

