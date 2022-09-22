STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STM. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,029 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 418.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,328 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

