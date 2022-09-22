Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $44.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

In related news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

