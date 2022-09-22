Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 164,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 41,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Comcast by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. 2,526,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,619,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

