Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,835,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.55 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

