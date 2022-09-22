Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) a C$1.65 Price Target

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.65 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 146.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CET traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,780.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

