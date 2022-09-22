Steph & Co. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000.

Shares of DFUV opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

