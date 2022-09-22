Steph & Co. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFUV opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $35.43.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.