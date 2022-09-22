Steph & Co. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.36. 256,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average is $155.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

