Steph & Co. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steph & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $380.91 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.93.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

