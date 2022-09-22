Steph & Co. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

