Steph & Co. Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.89. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

