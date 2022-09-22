Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,808 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

ADBE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.12. The stock had a trading volume of 159,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,130. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $286.22 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

