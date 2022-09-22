Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.14. The company had a trading volume of 142,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

