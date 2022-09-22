Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $295,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $209.46. 16,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

