Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.21. The company had a trading volume of 91,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.