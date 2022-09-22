Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 659 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.77. 90,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,679. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

