Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.68 million. Steelcase also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.21 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 18,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.20 million, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.14. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Sidoti cut Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Steelcase by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

