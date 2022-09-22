Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 103.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 3,145,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $937.05 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.14. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $233,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase



Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

