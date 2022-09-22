Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 267,970 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of Starbucks worth $85,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 567.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.60 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

