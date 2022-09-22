SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 24,616.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 164,774 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

