SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $156.34 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $154.01 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

