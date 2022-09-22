SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,125 shares of company stock valued at $178,307,801 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $302.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $287.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

