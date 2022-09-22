SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

Diageo stock opened at $174.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.44. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.