Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.14 and last traded at $61.14. 3,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 376,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Sprout Social Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $341,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,138,938.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at $21,138,938.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,468 shares of company stock worth $3,753,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 401,901 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

