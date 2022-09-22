Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.79%.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,549.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,549.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Glendon sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $28,616.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

