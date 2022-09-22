Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Insider Sells $61,952.00 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,549.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sprague Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $21.98.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.
Sprague Resources Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth $179,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
About Sprague Resources
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
