Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Insider Sells $61,952.00 in Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,549.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprague Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Sprague Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -45.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth $179,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Sprague Resources

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.