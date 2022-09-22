Sportcash One (SCONEX) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $75,892.70 and approximately $1,691.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00130565 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00636350 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00875004 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Sportcash One
Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.
Sportcash One Coin Trading
