Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

