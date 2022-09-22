Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after acquiring an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCHP traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 338,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,151. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.