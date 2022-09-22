Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 17,475 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 4.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.15% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $148,838,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,989,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,896,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,014,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

