Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 0.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,798. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

