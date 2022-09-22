Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 410 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $265.42 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.01. The firm has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.