Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.62 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

