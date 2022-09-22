Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Bunge comprises 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 4.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Down 0.8 %

Bunge stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.