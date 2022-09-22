Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.32 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.58.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $301.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.