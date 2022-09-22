Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires Shares of 21,895 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,764,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 29.0% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

NYSE SLB opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

