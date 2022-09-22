Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 1,241 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30.

