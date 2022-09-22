SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 181,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,142,774 shares.The stock last traded at $132.21 and had previously closed at $131.26.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.85.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 121,083 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.