SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,177,852 shares.The stock last traded at $420.87 and had previously closed at $425.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

