SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA CNRG traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $90.75. 378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,443. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $112.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40.

