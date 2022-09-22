SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,314,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $35.35. 11,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,521. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00.

