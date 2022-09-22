SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 737,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,140,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 226.3% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61,486 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 157.9% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,028,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $492,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 272,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,923. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

